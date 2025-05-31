Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $124.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

