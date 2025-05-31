iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Purchased by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,637,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,633,000 after purchasing an additional 481,894 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 216,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DYNF opened at $51.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

