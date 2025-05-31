Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 172.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBIL. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 139,348 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TBIL opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

