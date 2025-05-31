Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,273 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDX opened at $24.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

