Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 20,889 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDY. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 572,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 178,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDY opened at $25.47 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.