Welch Group LLC Invests $98,000 in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTR opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 75.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.85%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

