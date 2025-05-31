Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19,499.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 727.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

