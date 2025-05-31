111 Capital Buys Shares of 2,595 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 0.6%

L stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $92.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,165,301.52. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,069,294. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

