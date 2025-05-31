111 Capital Takes $287,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 111,496 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $9,057,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.