Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 18,952,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 50,751,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Trading Down 4.6%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £916,395.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
