Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 24,112 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Williams Trading reduced their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

