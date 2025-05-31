Summit Global Investments Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. abrdn plc grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE IVT opened at $28.06 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 413.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.