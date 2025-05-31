Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 6,875.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 128,852 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $425,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $158,069.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,345.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.0%

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.57. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

