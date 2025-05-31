Summit Global Investments Invests $753,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.87 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.16 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.