Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $329.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $283.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,904. This represents a 61.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,393.38. This represents a 26.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

