Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Globant from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $97.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $169.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Globant by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Globant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Globant by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Globant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

