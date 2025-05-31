Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.2% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $516.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.10.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

