C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

