22,414 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after buying an additional 2,208,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $44,516,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Relx by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 745,532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Relx by 6,125.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 679,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 668,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Relx by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 659,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on RELX

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.