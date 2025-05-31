Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 678,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 544% from the average daily volume of 105,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

