GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9,627.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $396,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.75 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

