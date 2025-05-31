Summit Global Investments Grows Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9,644.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 150,550 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SkyWest by 83.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $3,574,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $1,715,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,242 shares in the company, valued at $45,333,010.22. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.5%

SkyWest stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

