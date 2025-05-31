Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 25,215.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 188,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 187,605 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

