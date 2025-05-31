West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Cut by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $210.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.20 and a 200-day moving average of $267.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

