AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $2.42 Million Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

