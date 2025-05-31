AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $231.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.