Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Reduced by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,660 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,318,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,307,000 after acquiring an additional 386,321 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 983,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 470,143 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $16,097,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,974 shares of company stock worth $11,025,477 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

