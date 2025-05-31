AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,703 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 42,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Gen Digital Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

