Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Grows By 122.4%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the April 30th total of 143,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,521,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAYRY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently -2.17%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

