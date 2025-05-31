Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 224,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $77.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

