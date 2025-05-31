GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 20 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3%

NOW opened at $1,011.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $899.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $975.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total transaction of $188,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,020. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,102 shares of company stock worth $2,944,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

