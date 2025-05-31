AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,617 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.25% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,521,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 80,973 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 150,293 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 792,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 65,654 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 348,352 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 432,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period.

Shares of MMIT opened at $23.76 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

