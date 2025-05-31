GAMMA Investing LLC Has $510.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 57,694.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,960 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Tyler Technologies worth $510,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $576.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,781 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,787. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.82.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

