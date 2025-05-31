AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 422 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,393,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 182,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185,435 shares in the last quarter.

IMCG opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

