AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,091,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 112,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,906,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $512.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.49 and a 1-year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.