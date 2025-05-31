Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Sells $64,162.85 in Stock

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 21,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $64,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,224.35. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lantern Pharma Price Performance
Shares of LTRN stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.40.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
