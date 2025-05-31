Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Sells $64,162.85 in Stock

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 21,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $64,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,224.35. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.40.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BIOS Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

