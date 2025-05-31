Quent Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.61. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.