Russell Smith Sells 4,700 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$56,870.00.
Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$12.20 on Friday. Pason Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$971.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
