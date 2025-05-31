Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 38,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7%

BDX opened at $172.53 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,960. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,878 shares of company stock valued at $636,393. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

