Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $329,777.79 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.41, for a total transaction of $329,777.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,202,725.61. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.50, for a total transaction of $329,824.50.

On Friday, May 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.72, for a total transaction of $330,457.68.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 907 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.77, for a total transaction of $585,713.39.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $545,710.92.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.17, for a total transaction of $502,101.57.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.87, for a total transaction of $453,012.27.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.22, for a total transaction of $489,253.62.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total transaction of $500,462.19.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total transaction of $525,577.86.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total transaction of $577,513.05.

Shares of META opened at $642.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after buying an additional 1,229,350 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

