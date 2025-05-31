Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 286,768.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 1.06% of Fair Isaac worth $476,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,729.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,899.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,960.03. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.72 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,147.97, for a total value of $11,639,849.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,782,758.10. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,933 shares of company stock valued at $35,250,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

