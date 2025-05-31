Matthew Robert Andrews Sells 1,820 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.62, for a total value of C$61,183.49.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at C$33.28 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$24.96 and a 12-month high of C$39.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.43, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -289.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.