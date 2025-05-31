Quent Capital LLC Sells 330 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

