Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.48. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

