Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

