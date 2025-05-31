Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,933 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8%

American Water Works stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

