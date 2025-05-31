Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after purchasing an additional 313,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,304,000 after purchasing an additional 540,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1872 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

