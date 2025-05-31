Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.