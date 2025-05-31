Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 287 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.