Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $967,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after buying an additional 934,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 378,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

