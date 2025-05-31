Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $967,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after buying an additional 934,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 378,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.